NIPEM Professional Education Mgt. Int’l, 5th Convocation Matriculation & award ceremony held in Lagos

From left: Head of Diplomatic Mission, UN IPGC, His Excellency, Amb. (Dr.) Jonathan Oyadah; President Highstone International University, California, Amb. (Dr.) Remi Olutimo; President –Africa University of Benin, Prof. Ogar Ugbem Victor; President, NIPEM International Professional Management, Amb. Prof. Maurice Azubuike Odiete; Father of the day, Rev. Dr. Fidel Aduaye-Odiete and Dr. Valentine Ojike.

Cross section of the Matriculation Student .

Cross section of the Graduation Student.

From left: Head of Diplomatic Mission, UN IPGC, His Excellency, Amb. (Dr.) Jonathan Oyadah; President Highstone International University, California, Amb. (Dr.) Remi Olutimo; President, NIPEM International Professional Management, Amb. Prof. Maurice Azubuike Odiete; Over all best Student 2022, Miss Glory Ndubakwu Adeola; President –Africa University of Benin, Prof. Ogar Ugbem Victor and Dr. Kazeem Adesina, post for Photograph with best Student of the year, during the 2022 Matric Convocation and Award Ceremony by NIPEM Professional Education Management International, in Lagos.

