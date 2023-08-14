Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, Emeritus General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, celebrates 85th year birthday in Lagos

L-r … Wife of General Overseer Emeritus of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev (Mrs) Bisi. Aboyeji; Emeritus General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, (rtd) Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, his wife Rev. Mrs. Adenike; General Overseer of The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria Rev Samuel Aboyeji during the 85th birthday celebration of Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, held in Lagos.

L-r … Mrs Taiwo Oyinloye her husband National Secretary Foursquare Gospel Church Rev Yomi Oyiniloye; General Overseer of The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria Rev Samuel Aboyeji his wife Rev (Mrs) Bisi.

Emeritus General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, (rtd) Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, his wife Rev. Mrs. Adenike (both middle) cutting the birthday cake, Chairman Gabriel Olusoji Farombi Foundation (GOFF) Elder Tunde Odumosu, his wife Mrs. Bola ( right) and others.

L-r… Rev Dr. Idowu Obakin; Rev Anthony Nwanma his wife Rev (Mrs.) Beatrice.

From 2nd right Rev (Mrs) Theresa Davies; Emeritus General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, (rtd) Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, his wife Rev. Mrs. Adenike; Rev (Dr) Ademola Davies and a guest.

L-r … Pastor Tunde Ojo; News Editor at Unilag103.FM, Lydia Enyidiya and Mrs. Margaret Omofuma.

Emeritus General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, (rtd) Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, his wife Rev. Mrs. Adenike (middle).Chairman Gabriel Olusoji Farombi Foundation (GOFF) Elder Tunde Odumosu. His wife Mrs. Bola ( 3rd and 4th right) poses with the beneficiary of (GOFF) during the 85th birthday celebration of Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, held in Lagos on 12/8/2023 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng