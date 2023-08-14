Champion Newspapers Limited
Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, Emeritus General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, celebrates 85th year birthday in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ...General Overseer Emeritus of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria,  (rtd) Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, his wife Rev. Mrs. Adenike; General Overseer of The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria Rev Samuel Aboyeji his wife Rev (Mrs) Bisi .during the 85th  birthday celebration of  Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, held in Lagos on 12/8/2023.
29
L-r … Wife of General Overseer Emeritus of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev (Mrs) Bisi. Aboyeji; Emeritus General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria,  (rtd) Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, his wife Rev. Mrs. Adenike; General Overseer of The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria Rev Samuel Aboyeji during the 85th  birthday celebration of  Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, held in Lagos.

L-r … Mrs Taiwo Oyinloye her husband  National Secretary Foursquare Gospel Church  Rev Yomi Oyiniloye; General Overseer of The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria Rev Samuel Aboyeji his wife Rev (Mrs) Bisi.

Emeritus General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria,  (rtd) Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, his wife Rev. Mrs. Adenike (both middle) cutting the birthday cake, Chairman  Gabriel Olusoji Farombi Foundation (GOFF) Elder Tunde Odumosu, his wife Mrs. Bola ( right) and others.

L-r… Rev Dr. Idowu Obakin; Rev Anthony Nwanma his wife Rev (Mrs.) Beatrice.

From 2nd right  Rev (Mrs) Theresa Davies; Emeritus General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria,  (rtd) Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, his wife Rev. Mrs. Adenike; Rev (Dr) Ademola Davies and a guest.

L-r … Pastor Tunde Ojo; News Editor at Unilag103.FM, Lydia Enyidiya and  Mrs. Margaret Omofuma.

Emeritus General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria,  (rtd) Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, his wife Rev. Mrs. Adenike (middle).Chairman  Gabriel Olusoji Farombi Foundation (GOFF) Elder Tunde Odumosu. His wife Mrs. Bola ( 3rd  and 4th  right)  poses with the beneficiary of (GOFF) during the 85th  birthday celebration of  Dr. Gabriel Olusoji  Farombi, held in Lagos on 12/8/2023 …  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

Peter 9856 posts 0 comments
