Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

BbNaija: Mercy emerges head of house for week 4

Entertainment
By Peter
8
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Mercy Eke has emerged as the head of house for the fourth week in the ongoing Big Brother Naija All-Stars Reality Show.

Biggie, the coordinator of the show, announced this after the completion of the different stages of the head-of-house challenge on Monday.

Mercy, as she is fondly called becomes the first female head of house for the “All Stars” season as she selects Angel, Frodd, Whitemoney and Doyin as her ‘BFF’, who will also have automatic access to the head of house lounge.

Alex who won the black envelope game was granted immunity from the week’s eviction.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9856 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

BBNaija all Stars Housemate, Princess evicted from Reality…

All hail Salaudeen CEO Lawizzi Entertainment as he is set to…

Glo-sponsored African Voices focuses on stars’ road to…

MY SILENT DESIRES

1 of 50