BbNaija: Mercy emerges head of house for week 4

Mercy Eke has emerged as the head of house for the fourth week in the ongoing Big Brother Naija All-Stars Reality Show.

Biggie, the coordinator of the show, announced this after the completion of the different stages of the head-of-house challenge on Monday.

Mercy, as she is fondly called becomes the first female head of house for the “All Stars” season as she selects Angel, Frodd, Whitemoney and Doyin as her ‘BFF’, who will also have automatic access to the head of house lounge.

Alex who won the black envelope game was granted immunity from the week’s eviction.

