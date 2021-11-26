Dr Chris Okafor rounds up “12 days of Glory” with stupendous miracles

Dr. Chris Okafor, founder of Grace Nation International Church, also known as Liberation City is elated with the on going program which is tagged 12-Days of Glory Conference, marking the 18th Anniversary of the church.

The conference themed, “…In the Days of His Power” which commences on Wednesday, November 17th to end on Sunday 28th November 2021.

The program introduces guest speakers within and across the globe and their has been supernatural performance in the course of the program. Prayers is already answering as testimonies is seen recorded on different days of the program.

The guests who ministered at the conference is an American Preacher, Bishop George Bloomers of Bethel Family Worship Center in North Carolina, USA. Another guest is Dr Jamal Harrison Bryant from Georgia, is the founder of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. During a brief press meeting, he assured that God will rebuild a new Lagos, a new Nigeria and a new diaspora. God is ready to restore everything that was illegally stollen from Nigeria in the past.

Archbishop Designate Isaac Idahosa who ministered at the conference confirmed the move of God with signs and wonders. His words ” While I was ministering, Dr Chris too was confirming God’s move under my ministration which is a rear move of God, it doesn’t happen always”, he said.

Prophet Jeremiah Omotofufeyin, a guest minister. Other ministers are Prophet Dr Anene Nwachukwu, Pastor Anthony Okoh, among others.

According to the host, Dr. Chris Okafor happily said that the Power of God is mightily presence at the conference which causes transformation as things is turning around for participants.

He continue in his speech by saying that God does not manifest in places He is not invited, as such, He has been given a special invitation to come bless lives at the conference.

He reiterated that on Saturday 27th November will be a special session with his partnership all over the world both his sons and daughters in the ministry. He said that there would be Anointing and Prophetic Release, Release of business breakthrough, Career breakthrough, Ministerial speed and Impartation.

“What is termed impossible in the lives of people, God makes possible. Scriptures says ‘with man it is impossible, but with God all things are possible. The kingdom of darkness will be depopulated, and the glory of God will reign. God will show mercy on his people.

There has been soul saving and electrified praise and worship by some Gospel Artists in the likes of Sinach, Eben, Tim Godfrey, Jahdiel, Chris Morgan, among others.

“The program promises to be 12 days where heaven will kiss the earth. God will step out eternity into time to reveal himself,” he explained.

