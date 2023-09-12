Doyen of Accountancy, Akintola Williams, dies at 104

.His legacies can’t be forgotten say Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Nigeria’s first indigenous chartered accountant, Akintola Williams, dies at 104,

Williams pioneered Nigeria’s accounting profession and was instrumental in developing the country’s financial sector.

Born in 1919, he studied accounting at the University of London and qualified as a chartered accountant in 1947. He returned to Nigeria and later set up his accounting firm, Akintola Williams & Co., now Deloitte & Touche, in 1952.

Williams was also a strong advocate for developing the accounting profession in Nigeria. He was a founding member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and was president from 1963 to 1965. He was also a member of the National Board of Accountants and Auditors.

Williams received many awards and honours, including the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM). He was also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

However, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passage of the first indigenous chartered accountant and elder statesman, Akintola Williams, describing his death as colossal loss.

The Governor said the legacies of Akintola Williams, who died at the age of 104 in his house in Lagos, on Monday, cannot be forgotten.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Akintola Williams’ record of service as an accountant of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements will remain indelible for generations to come.

He said the doyen of accounting in Nigeria, who founded the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Africa, Akintola Williams & Co. in 1952 in Lagos, has brought many honours and pride to Nigeria and Africa, particularly in the financial sector during his lifetime.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also hailed the late centenarian for his pioneering and pacesetting roles in the formation of many institutions in Nigeria, such as the Nigeria Stock Exchange and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, we celebrate the departure of a great legend and the doyen of Accounting in Nigeria, Akintola Williams, who contributed his quota to the financial sector and the economy of Nigeria during his lifetime.

“I commiserate with his family, friends, associates and the entire accountants in Nigeria. I pray for the repose of the soul of the late Akintola Williams and that God grants the financial sector and the deceased family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Similarly ,Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Monday in Abeokuta described the demise of Nigeria’s pioneer chartered accountant, Akintola Williams, as the end of an era.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Williams was reported to have died on Monday at his residence in Lagos at the age of 104.

The governor, in a statement he personally signed, lauded the immeasurable contributions of the late accountant to the field of Accountancy.

“His impact in the profession will continue to be remembered and celebrated among generations of accountants in years to come.”

Abiodun, therefore, prayed for the repose of his soul and for the family and well-wishers to have the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“While we are going to miss his priceless contributions for over seven decades in the field of Accounting, our solace lies in the profound legacies he left behind and his indelible footprints.

“May God Almighty rest his soul and continue to strengthen his family, numerous mentees and all his admirers all over the world,” he said.

Also, A former Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Ikeja District, Mr. Joshua Oderinde, has described the late Chief Akintola Williams as a blessing to the accounting profession in the country.

Oderinde said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on the death of Williams, who died in his sleep on Monday morning at the age of 104 years.

“Williams has much impressive performance during his lifetime and the memory of him is full of positive impacts.

“He was a father to all and a good example to follow. We called him doyen of accounting profession in Nigeria and Africa at large. He was full of words of encouragement to both young and old in the industry.

“As a young man, Akintola Wiiliams inspired me to go into the accounting profession .He was the first man to qualify as a chartered accountant in Nigeria. His enormous contributions to the development of accounting profession cannot be overruled.

“May God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his family,” Oderinde said.

Also, Dr Tunde Adeoye, an associate professor, commiserated with the family of Williams and Nigerians at large over the death of the accountant.

Adeoye said that Nigeria had just lost one of its industrious sons who made his mark in the accounting profession.

Adeoye said that the late Williams, who became chartered accountant in 1947, was instrumental and contributed to the establishment of the well-known ICAN.

He also said that he contributed immensely to development of that profession.

“My prayer is that the Almighty will condole the immediate family he left behind and grant them to fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf also said that Williams was a great accountant and a trailblazer.

“Being the first indigenous professionally qualified accountant, he was was able to set up a standard accounting firm, comparable to most international one. He was noted for his high integrity on the job,” he noted.

