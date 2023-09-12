We’re closing chapter of tribunal to face business of governance- Gov. Mutfwang

..As Court dismisses NNPP’s petition

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang expressed optimism that legal tussle at the Governorship election petition Tribunal is gradually coming to an end to enable him focus on governance.

Governor Mutfwang who was speaking to newsmen at High Court Jos Division, Monday, shortly after the governorship petition penal upheld his election and dismissed petition of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and its candidate Dabwan Alfred Clark for 18th March, 2023, governorship election in Plateau state.

“We gave glory to God Almighty for the judgment. This election was clearly won and therefore, have no fear about the outcome of the matter, and we want to salute the courage of the Judiciary that it has go ahead to affirmed the votes of the people.

“The judgment clearly quoted that this petition was frivolous and unnecessary. But that is the beauty of democracy that the law gives every body the opportunity to ventilates his fillings, but at the end of the day justice prevailed. And today for us, is a celebration not just for the PDP but for the people of Plateau State and democracy.”

Governor Mutfwang further posits that, once you have a matter in court you have to give it attention, and once you give it attention some of your energy has taken away.

“So, this case is a distraction but were happy we can close this chapter and face the business of governance. For the governorship petition we still have one more case to go and were confidence and hopeful that will resolved in our favor.

“For the National Assembly, we already have 7 judgments delivered in our favor and were confident the rest will take the same course.”

On his hundred days in office, the governor acknowledged it is fantastic, wonderful, staying that it has been a privileged given a mandate to govern Plateau as he assured to continue retaining the trust bestowed on him by delivering on the promises made.

In its ruling in a case number EPT/PL/GOV/02/2023 between Dabwan Alfred Clark and NNPP (petitioners) against INEC (1st respondent), Barr.Caleb Mutfwang (2nd respondent) and PDP (3rd respondent) the Tribunal dismissed the petition for lacking in merit.

The judgment which was delivered by Hon.Justice Andrew John held that the petitioners failed to proved unlawful exclusion of party symbol of logo identity of NNPP and invalidate of 2nd respondent (Barr.Caleb Mutfwang) during the 18th March, 2023,governorship election as they claimed in their petition.

According to Justice John, “the petitioners tendered documents exhibits A to F which were dumped on the Tribunal without leading oral evidence. I also expunged the witness statements of the 4 petitioners witnessed from the court records.

“I hereby dismissed the petition for lacking in merit with a consequential cost of Five hundred thousand (N500,000) to be giving to each respondent by the petitioners.”