DIPP presents “a 4 days online prayer crusade” themed; divine settlement

DIPP presents a 4 Days Online Prayer Crusade from the 7th-10th of June, from 6 am-6:30 am WAT. This crusade will hold on Facebook and Instagram @Chrisoarhe and https://mixlr.com/hilltopradio.

Divine Settlement encompasses Marital, Healing, Financial, Career, and much more.

The supernatural power of God will be at work, healing and bringing to pass the heart’s desires of His people as His servant Rev Chris Oarhe prays and declares the word.

For further information on our online crusade, visit our website.www.ichrisoarhe.com, or call/WhatsApp +2348182689917.

To send in your prayer requests and also share your testimonies, kindly do us a landscape video, voice note or write up to our telegram, DIPP Community https://t.me/DIPPCommunity.

It’s your season of divine settlement!

TESTIMONIES OF GOD’S GOODNESS IN DIPP

I am a consistent follower of the morning prayers and always listen to my

Spiritual father, Rev. Chris Oarhe. I trusted God for a job and received a job offer letter in July 2022, but just as I was about to start, another company with a more attractive offer called me. I chose the latter. I started my 2023 with a great job and a new car. Praise be to God.

The word sure does work!!

Mr. Phillip B.

OUTSTANDING HEALING

On the 3rd of February 2022, I discovered a painful and deep partition on my left breast. I felt something solid on my breast and was concerned, so I went to see a doctor, who advised me to have a mammogram after the examination.

I was led to see my father in the Lord, Rev. Chris Oarhe, before having the mammogram because of a series of dreams and revelations that had occurred prior to that. Late last year, I dreamed of someone showing me a lump in my left breast, and I woke up touching the lump. I knew this was not normal and had to go to the hospital regardless.

Rev. Chris prayed for me and annulled every evil arrow that had been sent to bring me a terminal disease, he asked me to go for another test and return with my testimony. To God’s glory, I had a mammogram done, and the results showed that both breasts were normal.

The Word Truly Works, Hallelujah!!!!