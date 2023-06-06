DIPP presents “a 4 days online prayer crusade” themed; divine settlement

I am a consistent follower of the morning prayers and always listen to my
Spiritual father, Rev. Chris Oarhe. I trusted God for a job and received a job offer letter in July 2022, but just as I was about to start, another company with a more attractive offer called me. I chose the latter. I started my 2023 with a great job and a new car. Praise be to God.
The word sure does work!!
Mr. Phillip B.
OUTSTANDING HEALING
On the 3rd of February 2022, I discovered a painful and deep partition on my left breast. I felt something solid on my breast and was concerned, so I went to see a doctor, who advised me to have a mammogram after the examination.
I was led to see my father in the Lord, Rev. Chris Oarhe, before having the mammogram because of a series of dreams and revelations that had occurred prior to that. Late last year, I dreamed of someone showing me a lump in my left breast, and I woke up touching the lump. I knew this was not normal and had to go to the hospital regardless.
Rev. Chris prayed for me and annulled every evil arrow that had been sent to bring me a terminal disease, he asked me to go for another test and return with my testimony. To God’s glory, I had a mammogram done, and the results showed that both breasts were normal.
Comments are closed.