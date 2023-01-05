DELTA  POLICE  ARREST  ALLEGED FACEBOOK SCAMMERS, KIDNAPPERS, RAPISTS

By Patience Ogbo

Policemen attached to the Delta State police command led by the Divisional Police Officer DPO Ofuoma Division have arrested three members of a suspected gang for alleged kidnapping, rape of unsuspected women . The suspects were arrested following a report received from one of their alleged victims a lady (name withheld) that she saw one of the hoodlums that kidnapped her on 11/12/2023, and held her hostage at a hotel in Iwherekpokpor Community, Ughelli North LGA, took her nude pictures and recorded her on video while inserting a candle in her private part, and used same to blackmail the victim and her parents to pay huge ransom. On receipt of this complaint, the DPO immediately mobilised a combined team of Police detectives and Ekiugbo community vigilante, and arrested one Cornelius Emene, 32.

Delta State police command spokesperson DSP Bright Edafe said “During preliminary investigation, suspects made useful statement that led to the arrest of two other suspects Nelson Aghogho (aka Little), a female Ufuoma Tunde . The gang members gave account how they kidnapped another student of school of Health and Technology Ofuoma, Ughelli north LGA.

The modus operandi of the syndicate is to lure unsuspecting young girls on facebook, get them to a hotel, drug them, gang rape them, before holding them hostage to demand ransom from their parents before they would be released”

It was gathered that the suspects’ phones allegedly containing numerous sex video recordings of their previous victims, which was also used to blackmail them and their parents were recovered by the police .

The suspects are will be charged to court soon.