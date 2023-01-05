Insecurity won’t derail Anambra government development initiative. Obiora, Nnewi TC Chair 

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE

AWKA

The Transitional Committee Chairman for Nnewi North Local Government Council, Engineer Chris Obiora has said that insecurity would not derail the development initiative of the Anambra state government.

Obiora said the main focus of the Nnewi North Transition Committee was to queue into the developmental plan of the state government to attract democracy dividends to the area.

The transition committee chair stated this in an interview with Daily Champion, yesterday.

Obiora stressed that the government has started working on the roads in the area given the importance of roads in the transportation of people and distribution of goods and services, adding that the developmental efforts of the government would be replicated at the local government to drag dividends of democracy to the doorstep of the people in the area.

“We have started doing the roads. Our focus is to queue into the state government development plan. The insecurity challenge cannot distract governor Soludo from developing the state. We are not overwhelmed by the challenges of the day. We will overcome them. We are not scared “, Obiora said.