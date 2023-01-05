Plateau: How A Widow Mother Of 4 kids Lifeline Transform Courtesy Of ‘Jinkai Aid’ Intervention

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

All hopes has been rekindle to the young widow, Mrs.Rahab Zakwe, a 35 years old Irigwe native in Ancha village, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, as non governmental organization under the aegis of “‘Jinkai Aid Initiative Nigeria” handed over to her a two bedroom apartment for shelter.

Rahab, a mother of four children said were amongst the victims who lost her husband as a result of Fulani herders attack and since then they remain vulnerable and Government has done nothing tangible in ameliorating their suffering.

Recall, Ancha village is amongst the communities which had its fair share of age long persistent attacks by Fulani marauders, leading to lost of many lives and destruction of houses and farmlands worth billions of Naira.

Speaking to newsmen in Jos Wednesday, the chief executive officer, CEO, ‘Jinkai Aid Initiative Nigeria, Prof. Emmanuel Gye said beneficiary widow, Mrs Rahab Zakwe was selected by the entire community after identifying her as the most vulnerable.

According to Gye, “As you are all aware, Nigeria and most part of West Africa has been convulsed in ethno-reliigious clashes over the past several years. It is in response of this that ‘Jinkai Initiative was started Nigerian Canadians with the sole purpose of alleviating the suffering and challenges of the communities.