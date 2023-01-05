Lagos NUJ completes reconstruction of Secretariat, set for commissioning

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The newly reconstructed Lagos State Secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ has been scheduled for inauguration on 28th January, 2023.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman Iyalla Building Committee, Nike Sodipo made available to the press.

According to the statement, the programme for the commissioning will commence by 11am at Iyalla Street, Alausa, Ikeja, noting that details of the programme will be made available.

It read in part, “We write to inform members of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council that the commissioning of Lagos NUJ Secretariat has been scheduled as follows; Date: Saturday 28th January, 2023.Time: 11am prompt

“Please, be on the lookout for a Press Release from the NUJ secretariat for a comprehensive information on the commissioning, as we appreciate your unflinching support thus far.”