Dangote Storms Kano After Protests, Outcries Over Hardship, Hunger

The richest man in Africa, Alh. Aliko Dangote is presently meeting with Kano state Governor Alh. Abba Kabir Yusuf at the government house in Kano.

The industrialist and President Dangote Conglomerate, who landed his country home at about 11am arrived Government house few minutes later where he was received by Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alh. Shehu Sagagi and other top government functionaries.

Dangote’s homecoming came barely four days after the state government cry out of worsening hunger and poverty in Kano owing to the prevailing harsh economic reality in the country.

Governor Yusuf particularly pleaded on super rich in the country especially those of Kano indigenes to intervene to ease the suffering of the masses in Kano.