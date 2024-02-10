How Kano Government Planned to Partner Canada to Promote Education, Health, Others

Kano State Government has reinstated its commitment to partnering Canada in the areas of health, education, agriculture, and other spheres of human endeavours for the benefit of the two entities.

Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf made this known when he received the Canadian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, James Christoff who called on him at his office in Government House, Kano today.

Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf noted with appreciation the cordial relationship existing between Kano and the Canadian government in the sectors of education, agriculture, science and technology among others.

A statement issued by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the spokesperson to the governor said, the Bilateral relationship is aimed at mutual benefits and Kano will continue to provide all necessary enabling environment for the partnership to work.

The governor also sought assistance in the areas of climate change, modern irrigation and reactivation of the scholarship scheme for Kano indigenes that was in existence in the early 80s.

He used the opportunity to enumerate some of the feats achieved by his government in health development that include; free maternal and child health services, provision of medical equipment and rejuvenation of health facilities across the 44 local government areas for effective and efficient services delivery.

Others are, mobile medical outreach to cater for the medical needs of the rural dwellers and prudance in managing Public fund for good governance and socio-economic development of the state.

Earlier, the Canadian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, James Christoff said he visited the governor to discuss with him and other stakeholders on issues of development that can consolidate on the facets of collaboration between governments of Canada and that of Kano.

Ambassador James Christoff added that part of his engagements in Kano was to assess Canadian government’s project in the State worth 15.7 million dollars on women empowerment in the agricultural sector.