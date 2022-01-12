Courtesy call: Plateau State Deputy Governor  commend Dame Pauline Tallen on leadership style.

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Honorable Minister of Women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has been commended for the innovation she adopt in handling women and gender based issues since she assumed office.

The Deputy Governor of Plateau State and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Professor Gonni Gwamle Tyoden who gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy call to the Hon. Minster said the visit was aimed at discussing issues of mutual interest The Deputy Governor discribed the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs as a “critical ministry which deserves special attention”, stating that :“ when you handle a woman well, you have a good world; but in our own country, we mishandle gender issues.”

Prof. Tyoden who disclosed that he is simply following the example of Pauline Tallen by coming to her as his predecessor in the Office of the Deputy-Governor of Plateau to draw experiences from her, said he admire the visibility which Dame Pauline Tallen brought to attend to the Office of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

In her respond, Dame Pauline Tallen,

stressed the importance of men collaborating with women to achieve the United Nations gender-mainstreaming through the “HEforSHE” campaign.

In her words:”some Governors have been playing critical roles in anchoring this campaign by ensuring good representation of women in the State’s Executive Councils and other Government Offices”

She therefore, commended the visitor for the key role he has played in promoting women’s rights in Plateau State.