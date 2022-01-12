30th remembrance ceremony of late Sunday Onwuka Mba , opening of a house in Abia

The 30th remembrance ceremony of late Sunday Onwuka Mba had in attendance people from within and outside Nigeria including old colleagues, Nollywood actors, entertainers, family and friends.

The event which was held at Ohafia in Abia state on the 30th of December, 2021 was organized to celebrate the life of Sunday Onwuka Mba, who passed on at age 45. He was said to be the person who brought upholstery business to the east in 1970.

Emeka Mba, Rosemary Mba Chukwuma and friends.

Sunday Onwuka Mba who was a hard working man was husband to Ma Helen Mba and they had five children together – Gabriel Mba, Emeka Mba, Rosemary Mba Chukwuma, Chidinma Mba Ndukwe and Chinwendu Mba Okoro.

The event was aimed at letting the world know that Sunday Onwuka Mba still lives and that his children loves and appreciate him for leaving a grand legacy before his demise.

Rosemary Mba Chukwuma (house opening celebrant dancing to Commissioner DJ Wysei songs).

Veteran nollywood actor, Paul Udensi said Sunday Onwuka Mba who was his bosom friend had a great impact in the lives of his friends, family and the community at large. Gabriel Mba, Sunday Onwuka Mba’s first son narrated life and times before and after his Father’s death. He said the loss of his father was a great shock to the family as his mother was a young woman with five little children. According to him, it seemed very impossible that his mother would been able to raise him and his siblings to become successful individuals in their respective fields. However, he thanks God for giving her the capacity, strength and wisdom to be both father and mother to him and his siblings.

Gabriel Mba and Emaka Samuel Mba, Sons of late S. O Mba

On the same day, Sunday Onwuka Mba’s first daughter, Rosemary Mba Chukwuma who is based in the US for over two decades opened her new house in Ohafia. According to her, mansion was built within a space of 7months and she is happy to have erected a place of her own in her father’s land and the people in the community celebrating the feat with her.

Rosemary Mba Chukwuma who is married to a successful businessman, thanked God for the lives of her siblings but most especially her mother who catered to five children. According to her, there is nothing greater than a mother’s love and humility remains the key to success.

Chidinma Mba Ndukwe, Okafor Ndukwe( man in white) and their friend.

The night party at Rosemary Mba Chukwuma’s new residence come to life with the presence of DJ Wysei who made guests put on their dancing shoes as she entertained them with good music. There was enough to merry with. Lots to eat and drink as well as different gifts items for guests including edibles like bags of rice, packaged meat and more

Guests at the house party said the event was a good way to end the year. They further expressed joy stating that such events only happens in Ohafia once in a blue moon.

The house.

