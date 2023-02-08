Court of Appeal Affirms Jimkuta As APC candidate for Taraba South Senatorial District 

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Court of Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has declared David Jimkuta, as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Taraba South Senatorial District in the forthcoming elections.

The 3-man panel of the appellate court set aside the decision of the Federal High Court Jalingo, which dismissed Jimkuta’s suit challenging his substitution with the name of Danjuma Shiddi.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Justice Hamman Barka held that the primary election that produced Jimkuta was conducted by the National working committee of the APC and was valid in accordance with the relevant laws.

The panel held that only the NWC of the APC has the powers, the rights, and vires to conduct a valid primary election for the party.

Jimkuta had won the APC primary election for Taraba South but was wrongfully substituted by his party with Hon. Danjuma Shiddi.

Disatistfied over his substitution, Jimkuta headed to the Federal High Court in Jalingo to seek redress, having won the party’s primary election with 170 votes while Shiddi polled 70 votes.

He therefore prayed the court to declare him the winner of the primary and stop the Independent National Electoral Commission from recognising Shiddi, who came a distant second, as the APC Senatorial candidate for the Taraba South.

In the originating summons, Jimkuta had claimed he won the primary elections by polling the highest number of votes cast which was 170 as against his opponent’s 80 votes.

Reacting to the judgement, Jimkuta thanked the judiciary for restoring his mandate, saying “it was a victory for democracy, the people of Taraba South and the entire APC family.

Jimkuta appealed to his opponents to close ranks and join hands with him to work towards victory at the polls.