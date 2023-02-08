Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

SIMS OPENS AN ULTR-MODERN DIGITAL CENTRE IN IBADAN 

Infotech
By Editor
15
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

SIMS Digital Centres, the official representatives of Samsung, Royal, Panasonic, and other international brands in Nigeria has opened an ultra-modern branch in Ibadan to offer residents of the ancient city the quality and wide assortment of products that other major locations across the country have been enjoying.

 

Located at 224 Awolowo Way, Oke-Ado Street, Ibadan, Oyo State, the new SIMS Digital Center is a state-of-the-art multi-level outlet offering a new immersive experience in electronics and home appliances shopping.

 

According to the SIMS Executive Director (Corporate Services), Mr Fabian Uzor, the new SIMS Digital Center in Ibadan is positioned to provide residents and surrounding environs the best of electronics and home appliances where the value of a customer is a priority. This way, consumers do not have to go too far to enjoy the best combination of quality and price.

 

He further stated that the ultra-modern experience center guarantees efficient customer service, backed by innovative technology and excellent after-sales support to all customers. In line with this people-oriented market positioning, SIMS is also celebrating the opening of the new Digital Centre by offering amazing giveaways to members of the public as they make their purchases.

 

The magnificent Ibadan outlet is the latest in SIMS’ continuously expanding network of very attractive digital centres strategically spread across major cities in Nigeria, like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Onitsha, Owerri, Awka, Kaduna and Uyo.

 

 

Continue Reading
Editor 10037 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

TTSWG Hosts Members, and Stakeholders at Annual Parley

Airtel Nigeria acquires 4G, 5G Spectrum from NCC

HOW TECHNOLOGICAL INITIATIVES HAVE IMPACTED HEALTHCARE IN…

EQUITABLE ACCESS TO ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY FOR PEOPLE WITH…

1 of 67