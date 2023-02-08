Why governor Makinde’ll not be returned as governor -Ex- Police Affairs Minister

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Jelili Adesiyan, has explained why governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde, would not be returned as governor in the forthcoming March 11 governorship election.

According to him, governor Makinde lacked political knowledge needed to propel him to another four years as governor.

The former Minister of Police Affairs spoke at the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State chapter where he was a guest of the monthly programme of the union.

He told the Oyo State governor to bury the thought of winning the March 11 governorship election because he lacked the credentials needed to earn a second term in office.

Adesiyan, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, tackled Governor Makinde for thinking that he can work for the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as a People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) governor .

He said it was unthinkable for Governor Makinde to send his aides to participate in the PDP presidential campaign rally, while at the same time pretend not to work for the aspiration of PDP presidential campaign, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar .

“It shows he lacked political knowledge, and he is not a politician. He (Makinde) cannot be showing chameleon-like attitude, hiding under one finger and think he can win the election after making himself inaccessible. All those that matters in the state PDP have left him alone and he thinks he can win. No, he can’t win. He should forget the idea of second term because a better candidate who knows the terrain is here and that person is a former senate leader and third term senator of the Federal Republic, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin”, he stated.

Speaking further, Adesiyan presented Sen. Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, as the only one who holds the best credentials to lead Nigeria.

He described Tinubu as the best among the presidential candidates, saying that his emergence as president would help the country.

Adesiyan said: “A replication of Tinubu administrative acumen as Governor of Lagos would ensure a nation devoid of ethnic and religious bigotry”.

He said Tinubu, as a former Senator and Chieftain of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), has all it takes to bequeath the much-desired nation.

“Tinubu is the most criticised, equipped, knowledgeable and the bridge between the rich and poor. He is a unifier. He is a personality with proven ethnic and religious tolerance,” the former Minister said.

Adesiyan, who frowned at the introduction of new naira notes few weeks to the general elections, said that the policy had inflicted hardship on the people.

He commended Tinubu for speaking out on the policy, assuring Nigerians that the APC Presidential candidate would correct all abnormalities when elected.

Adesiyan, while urging Nigerians to vote en masse for Tinubu, said he would win the February 25 election and Nigeria would remain the same.

He said politics in Nigeria was no more based on ideology, but personal interest, adding that such accounted for the series of political defections.

