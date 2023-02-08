Champion Newspapers Limited
 Fashola, Zainab Ahmed, El-Yakub, at symbolic presentation of 2022 Sovereign Sukuk issue proceeds’ cheques to implementing Ministries in Abuja

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola,SAN (2nd left), Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed (2nd right), Minister of State, Works and Housing,  Umar El – Yakub (left) and Director-General, Debt Management Office, Mrs. Patience Oniha (right), during the symbolic presentation of the N110 billion 2022 Sovereign Sukuk Issue Proceeds Cheque for Construction and Rehabilitation of Road Projects in the six geo-political zones to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing at the Auditorium of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in Abuja on Monday, February 6, 2023.

