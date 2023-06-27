County Support Consultancy  partners Berkeley Data Strategists on data management, enhancing data solutions

County Support Consultancy, a leading provider of business consultancy services founded by Morenike George – Taylor has announced a strategic partnership with Berkeley Data Strategists, a company led by Ade Ajibola on Data Management, which is a renowned leader in data analytics and management solutions.

This collaboration aims to deliver comprehensive and innovative data solutions that empower businesses to make informed decisions and drive growth in today’s data-driven world.

Through this strategic alliance, County Support Consultancy and Berkeley Data Strategists will leverage their combined expertise to develop cutting-edge data management solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses across diverse industries. By combining County Support Consultancy’s extensive experience in business consulting and optimization with Berkeley Data Strategists’ proficiency in data analytics and management, this collaboration promises to unlock new possibilities for organizations seeking to harness the full potential of their data.

In the rapidly changing digital landscape, data is a valuable asset that can drive growth and success. By joining forces with Berkeley Data Strategists, we aim to provide our clients with comprehensive data management solutions that enable them to extract actionable insights, optimize operations, and gain a competitive edge.

The partnership will involve joint research and development initiatives, as well as collaborative efforts to deliver customized data management solutions tailored to the unique requirements of businesses.

By pooling their resources and expertise, County Support Consultancy and Berkeley Data Strategists will introduce state-of-the-art technologies and methodologies that ensure data security, privacy, and compliance while maximizing its potential value.

‘We believe that this partnership will play a crucial role in empowering organizations to navigate the complex data landscape, we will work towards developing innovative data management solutions that enable our clients to leverage the power of data and gain actionable insights that drive business growth”, the General Manager of County Support, Oreoluwa Caxton Martins, said.

