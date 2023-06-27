Champion Newspapers Limited
Nestlé Nigeria Plc’s 23rd Milo School Basketball Championship Press briefing, held in Lagos

L-r... Head Coach of Nigeria Senior Men's Basketball team, Alex Nwora; Secretary-General, Nigeria School Sport Federation, Comrade Austin Jonah; Nestle Nigeria Plc Category Manager (Beverages), Tayo Olatunji; Managing Director / CEO - Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Wassim ElHusseini; President of the Federation of International Basketball Association, FIBA, Africa Zone 3, Col . Sam Ahmedu (Rtd); Executive Secretary of the National Collegiate Sports Foundation (NSSF) Lanre Balogun; during the 23rd Milo School Basketball Championship,  Press briefing and presentation of trophy held in Lagos on 26/6/2023... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
