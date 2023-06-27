Ribadu Assumes Office As NSA, Vows To Stabilise Nigeria

By Adekunle Adesuji

Former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes, Nuhu Ribadu, has officially taken over from Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd) as Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA).

The retired Assistant Inspector General of Police on assumption, promised to live up to the expectations of Nigerians and secure the country from all forms of insecurity such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, amongst others.

Ribadu said, “We will stabilise this country, we will secure our country and we will make Nigeria peaceful because we believe time has come for this country to enjoy peace, restore order and rule of law just like any other country in the world.

“Securing the nation is a continuous process. We will look at what has been done and build on it. We will count on your support in the course of discharging our responsibilities.”

“Mr. President has a huge commitment to securing every inch of our country. We will work with all stakeholders to deliver on this vision.

“This enormous task of securing our country is that of all Nigerians, and all friends of Nigeria,” he stated, according to a statement by the NSA Office.

He was previously appointed Special Adviser on Security to President Bola Tinubu on June 15, 2023.

However, four days after, in an unprecedented shake-up in the country’s security architecture, the President retired Monguno as NSA and elevated Ribadu as replacement.