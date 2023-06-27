Chosen church, a beacon of hope, and an exemplary service to the nation – Gowon

The former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, last Sunday described the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement known as chosen as a beacon of hope and an exemplary service to the Nigerian nation.

Gowon, a special guest at the church’s two-day crusade with the theme “God that Does What No Man Can Do” said that after the Advent of the church on December 23, 2002, they have remained divinely driven.

The former Head of State said the exponential growth of the church within a short period with not less than 300, 000 branches around the globe, was a testimony that it has been God at work.

The leader, represented by the Executive Secretary of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) Pastor Samuel Saunsi, said that the church led by its General Overseer Lazarus Muoka, has been a beacon of hope and a fulcrum to kingdom seekers in Nigeria and the world at large.

According to him, the Church has remained unwavering in the pursuit of its objectives, which are soul-winning and salvation.

“The revivalist stance of the church has been Holy Spirit inspired with a plethora of testimonies of the good things God has been doing in the lives of especially the chosen ones.

“With a mandate to win many souls to Christ, the Church has remained peerless in the rendering of that divine service to the people of Nigeria and others.

“As a believer, I join my faith in the evangelistic movement that will reform the individual person and the society, such that it is akin to chosen posture.

“At the beginning of the year 2023 Muoka declared that the year is a year of dominion, restoration, and great explosion by grace for individuals and the nation that message has become the lot of the society since then,” he said.

He also said, “Peace would not elude Nigeria, as God has continued to use His Prophets such as Muoka to restore His glory and plan for Nigeria.

He thanked the church for inviting him to be part of the revival meant for the spiritual growth of GOD’s people.

He offered blessings to the general overseer and other faithful of the Church, and said, “God will continue to bless Nigeria with good things that will make it remain the envy of others”.

