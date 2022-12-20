Conviction of Okupe won’t demoralize me – Obi

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi has said that the witch-hunting of persons in his campaign team cannot break his resolve to be Nigeria’s president.

The former Anambra State governor was reacting to monday’s conviction of the Director General of his campaign council and former minister of information, Chief Doyin Okupe while interacting with journalists at the NUJ Press Centre in Uyo.

He said he is undaunted by the conviction of Okupe over alleged money laundering.

“I am hearing about it(the conviction) just like you. I am still studying what is coming out of the courts and everything. I believe in the rule of law. It is not going to demoralize me.

“Today when I arrived Akwa Ibom somebody asked me why I haven’t been using my aircraft because it has been grounded and all that and I said to him that nothing demoralizes me.

“In my life I have never stayed where they dropped me otherwise I would have been where they dropped me before.This election if they like let them anything about people who are around me. I will get there.” He explained.

On the impression that he does not have political structure to win the presidential election, he said he was determined to dismantle the existing political structure in the country because they brought corruption and poverty to Nigerians.

“The structure they have today is the structure we want to destroy. It is the structure of criminality. It is structure that produced 133million people living in poverty, it is the structure that produced 20 million out of school children.

” It is the structure that has made Nigeria surpass India in infant mortality. It is the structure that will destroy Nigeria and we want to destroy that structure.” He said.