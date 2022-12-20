Yuletide: We remain steadfast on sanitising Abuja – FCT Minister

Favour Ishember, Abuja

FCT Minister urges hails Taskforce team, seeks more support to sanitise Abuja

The FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello has tasked critical stakeholders involved in the ongoing reinvigorated enforcement drive to keep Abuja clean and safe for residents and visitors alike.

Bello also reiterated commitment to see that those assigned to carry out enforcement duty and security go through and succeed with the difficult task.

The Minister spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Comrade Ikharo Attah, at the weekend, during an end of year get together for some critical stakeholders drawn from the civil service, security and paramilitary agencies domiciled in the FCT especially those providing security cover for the FCTA city managers’ enforcement drive.

According to him: “I called of you to thank you, and tell you that I’m eternally grateful, as you have done noble for the city, which is why the Minister is very pleased with your enforcement security cover and duty.

“You have done very well and history will be kind to you. The Minister is proud of your work. And he said is so committed to enforcement aimed at ensuring the cleanliness and security of the city.

“And he is determined to see that we go through and achieve the desired result- keeping the city clean.

He comtinues: ” It is a thing of joy when we work and succeed together at any level; Command and Control, Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Development Control Department, DRTS, Social Development Secretariat (SDS) and the JTF component. We may not have agreed on everything, but we have succeeded on every front. And our success lies in everyone here and beyond.

“I wish we have started early, but whatever it is, we have played our cards well, and we have done well for the city. Nevertheless, please we beg for more support to sustain the momentum”.

Similarly, Head of Enforcement AEPB, Kaka Bello, reiterated that there is no inter agency rivalry in the discharge of their duties, as reflected in the harmonious working relationship that enabled to the job well.

Kaka urged the stakeholders to ensure that they keep the fire burning untill the objective is achieved.

Most of the stakeholders that spoke during the meeting, said the enforcement initiative has helped improved the synergy among various law enforcement agencies in the FCT, as the operations brought together every security and paramilitary agencies in Abuja.

It was observed that the stakeholders, comprising of Assistant Directors and representatives of heads of security and paramilitary agencies involved the enforcement drive, who were taken away from the hustle of the difficulty of the field work, sat, talked and ate, in the spirit of the yuletide season.