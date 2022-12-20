Discountenance the story of “Unknown gunmen strike again, set Imo Magistrate Court ablaze”. Imo Police tell the public 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

According to an official statement issued in Owerri by the police public Relations officer, PPRO, Mr. Micheal Abattam, Monday, ” this story is unfounded and a misrepresentation of the true picture of what happened,”

The statement further explained that the Command believed that such unverified reportage could create fear and panic in the minds of the good people of the State and Nigerians at large

Mr. Abattam, said, nobody “threw explosives devices on the Court” as claimed by the media, rather, it is suspected to be an electrical fault that caused the fire outbreak at the Exhibit Room of the Court

The police statement said that the fire was put under control due to the timely intervention of the Police and personnel of the Federal Fire Service in the State.

It stated that the investigation has commenced and the premises of the court fortified with enough Security personnel.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, while commending Imolites for their unalloyed support to the Command, urged them to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation or attack.

He advised them to disregard the fake news and assured them of the Command’s continuous commitment to ensuring a crime-free yuletide season in the State.

