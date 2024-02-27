Constitution Review: We ‘ll revisit matters in Exclusive Legislative List-Deputy Speaker Hon. Kalu

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Benjamin Kalu has said that the House Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution’ll revisit issues in the Exclusive Legislative List with a view to strengthening federalism in Nigeria and assured of a collaborative working relationship with the 36 State Houses of Assembly in the ongoing review of the constitution.

Kalu spoke at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja on Monday during the inaugural ceremony of the House Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution as the Chairman of the Committee saying that as the parliament confronts the challenges of the 21st Century, it is important that we review the constitution which is the nation’s ground num.

He lamented that most of the amendments passed in the previous assemblies of the legislature were not signed into law by the President who is the head of the executive arm of government.

He also hinted that the key issues to be revisited by the committee in the ongoing amendment of the constitution include the Approval of State Police, Consideration of Mayor of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Increase in Women’s Political Participation and Taxation among others.

Other key issues to be reviewed in the constitutional amendments exercised by the parliament include the designation of the Prisons as Correctional Service and transferring some powers of the state from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.

The House Committee, he said is ready to revisit the issue of submission of ministerial nominees by the President after the inauguration of the number one citizen at the end of a general election in Nigeria.

The Deputy Speaker who expressed optimism that the proposed amendments will see the light of the day added that they, members of the committee should embark on the review exercise with open minds.

Also in a remark at the event, the Executive Director, of Policy and Legal Advocacy Center PLAC Mr. Clement Nwankwo said that the House should revisit the issue of State Police as some powerful state governors may use it as a tool to fight political enemies.

He also called for the amendment of the constitution to ensure the creation of special seats for women in the National Assembly and other legislative houses.

The House Special Committee on Review of the Constitution chaired by the deputy speaker is made up of 45 members with membership drawn from each of the 36 States of the federation.

