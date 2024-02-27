Breaking: NLC protest hits Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Protesters under the directive of he Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, today, Tuesday, staged a protest in Ikeja, Lagos over the high level of economic hardship in the country.

The protesters were seen carrying placards with inscriptions such as #END HUNGER AND POVERTY NOW!

Details later…

