Breaking: NLC protest hits Lagos Latest News IBRAHIM QUADRI Protesters under the directive of he Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, today, Tuesday, staged a protest in Ikeja, Lagos over the high level of economic hardship in the country. The protesters were seen carrying placards with inscriptions such as #END HUNGER AND POVERTY NOW! Details later…
