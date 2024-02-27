Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Breaking: NLC protest hits Lagos

Latest News
14
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Protesters under the directive of he Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, today, Tuesday, staged a protest in Ikeja, Lagos over the high level of economic hardship in the country.

The protesters were seen carrying placards with inscriptions such as #END HUNGER AND POVERTY NOW!

Details later…

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10766 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Civil Society Leaders back nationwide mass protest by labour…

VP Shettima flags off ‘Light Up Nigeria Project’ in…

DHQ dismisses alleged coup plot in Nigeria

Anxiety as FEC adopts Oronsaye report on civil service…

1 of 2,071