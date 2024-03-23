Coalition backs workers over NLC/LP dispute

….urges party leadership to honour agreement

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Coalition of United Nigeria Youth has urged the National Chairman of Labour party Julius Abure to honour the agreement he signed with the former NLC President Comrade Ayuba Wabba on behalf of Nigeria labour Congress, which stipulates “that by June 2023 he ( Abure) will hand over, for an inclusive stakeholders convention of the party to be conducted”.

Director-General of the coalition, Comrade Miracle Nwosu gave the charge in Abuja Friday when he interacted with Press men after a brief meeting with some Coalition leaders on the on- going dispute between Nigeria Labour Congress and Labour Party.

Nwosu, a youth advocate for empowerment and ardent crusader of political inclusion of the youth in decision-making of the country, noted that Labour Party was formed, registered and established by NLC in line with the Congress objectives as a platform for members of the union to exercise and defend their rights.

The Youth leader pointed out that Labour Party Chairman as a leader, should not shy away from the truth, since there is a memorandum of understanding signed by relevant stakeholders.

He also faulted the assertion of National Chairman and Youth leader of the party Mr. Kennedy Ahanotu who he alleged said that Labour Party staff are not employed by NLC and that NLC should not show any sign of partisanship in terms of practical politics, “because they are supposed to be facing the Government of the day”.

Nwosu argued that since a court judgment that declared that Nigeria labour Congress is the owner of the Labour party, so be it, adding it is nothing but the truth.

“Why do Nigerian workers support your programmes , campaigns and your party candidates in an election if the party does not belong to Nigeria Labour Congress.

“Why do they fully participate in critical decision-making activities of the party.

“Why did they write to INEC severally on the need for the party to conduct all inclusive national convention as enshrined in Nigeria constitution and constitution of labour party.

“Nigeria labour Congress has been doing their best and has been in the forefront of engaging federal government in ensuring that the right and welfare of workers are protected, including the masses.

“As it stands today in Nigeria, NLC is the last hope of the masses, because it is their serious engagements with Federal that have moderated the government.

“NLC not only challenges anti- people’s policies, they also engage institutions of government.

“Man is a political animal by nature and Nigerian workers have the right to exercise their franchise and defend their interest whether in politics, economic, social and cultural aspirations of the Congress.

“That is why the Congress registered their own political platform and also have an organ which is called political commission, which oversees political involvement of the Congress in Labour Party”,

The Director-General of the coalition advised labour party leadership “to desist from maligning Comrade Joe Ajaero, President Nigeria Labour Congress via frivolous and unfounded allegations”.