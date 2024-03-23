Uzodimma reappoints Iwu, Anyaehie, Ekeji, Agbor, in his new cabinet 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma has reappointed Chief Cosmos Iwu as the Secretary to the Government of Imo State.

According to an official statement issued in Owerri Thursday , the Governor, the same vein, Sir Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, Chief (Dr.) Patrick Ekeji and Barr. Olisaemeka Sydney Agbor have been reappointed as Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration) and Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations) respectively.

Also, the Governor announced the appointment of Chief Ferdinand Uzodimma, a one time Councillor, Transition Committee Chairman and Sole Administrator of Oru East Local Government Area as his Deputy Chief of Staff (General Services) with Mr. Sam Anyalewechi Nwaobasi named as Special Adviser on Programme and Policy Implementation/ Monitoring.

The appointments take immediate effect.

Governor Uzodimma who congratulated the new appointees urged them to bring to bear their professional competence in the efforts to drive the vision of the Shared Prosperity 3R Government of Imo State.