Labour Party petitions SGF, Ministers over NLC vandalisation of party offices, false claim of party ownership

CHIGOZIE IKPO

Aftermath of Wednesday’s criminal breaking and entry into the premises of the Labour Party and vandalisation of its properties, the leadership of the party has formally petitioned relevant government institutions requesting that an urgent intervention be taken to protect the party and that disciplinary action be taken against the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero and other leaders of the union.

The Labour Party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh also wants the government being the Regulatory Agency for trade unions to define the role of the NLC, particularly on its false claim of being the owner of the Labour Party for which NLC has continually harass and intimidate the leadership of the party by way of interfering in the party’s activities and attempting to impose leadership on it.

In a separate letters to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Minister of Labour and Employment, as well as the Registrar of the Trade Unions, the Labour Party through its Chairman, Barrister. Julius Abure and National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim maintain that Comrade Ajaero has over reached himself by using workers funds to picket and sponsor insurrection in the Labour Party headquarters, an action which amounts to an abuse of office and should therefore be called to order and properly sanctioned.

Part of the letter reads, “It has become unavoidably necessary to request for your urgent intervention, being the Regulatory Agency for trade unions including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has over the years engaged in a war of attrition with our party. It came to a head and unbearable when the NLC under the leadership of Comrade Joe Ajeoro directed the picketing of our party’s National Headquarters and our chapter offices across the country. The unwarranted attack in our office resulted in the destruction of several properties.

“The NLC claims to be owners of the party and therefore wants to impose the leadership of the party, exerts overwhelming control to achieve a political end. It must be pointed out that once a Political Party is registered by INEC it becomes a body corporate with a perpetual succession and a common seal (see the letter of INEC to NLC dated 3rd September 2015) where INEC stated clearly that the NLC has no superior status.

“Section 77 of the Electoral Act 2022 provides that, a Political Party once registered has a life of its own and it is only regulated by its constitution. It is imperative to note that by the import of the above provisions, whosoever plays any role whatsoever in the registration of the party becomes immaterial. The party will thereafter be regulated by its constitution.

“It should be noted that Section 221 of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) prohibits any association from contributing to the funds of any Political Party. It is a criminal offence under section 15 of the Trade Union Act to use Trade Unions Funds whether directly or indirectly to fund a Political Party.

“It is our arguments that using workers funds to picket and sponsor insurrection in the Labour Party headquarters and its legitimate leadership is an abuse of office by the Presidents of the NLC Comrade Joe Ajaero and should therefore be called to order and properly sanctioned.

“Similarly, the NLC has no right to picket an organization where there is no trade dispute. The Labour Party has no staff who are members of the NLC. The actions of the NLC is a clear violation of the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act, the Trade Union Act and other relevant laws.”

On the membership of the party, the petition notes that “It is of importance to further draw your attention to the fact that it is only members who are financially up to date with the party, who have rights and obligations to in the party (See Article 9(3)(i) and (iii) of our constitution).

NLC members are not card-carrying members of Labour Party. The Labour Party cannot be owned by any association. Membership of the Party is on individual basis.The Labour Party’s Constitution says the Party is open to all Nigerians who accept its ideology, programs and the constitution, irrespective of their religion, ethnic, gender, social and economic status.

“However, the organs of the party as decided by the members assume leadership of the party. How this is achieved is well spelt out in the constitution.

“As lawful citizens we didn’t want to confront them in an uncivilized manner in order to avoid breakdown of law and order. We had the option of also mobilizing party faithfuls to confront them. Doing that at this point where the harsh economic climate is having its toll on the Nigerian people will result to anarchy. Hence, the urgent need to call the NLC and its leadership led by Comrade Joe Ajaero to order, educate them on the limit of their power, condemn their rascality, abuse of office and discipline them as appropriate.”