Umuanunu Nsu modern Primary Health Centre located in Umuanunu Nsu, Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State was commissioned April 23, 2022 by House Member representing Ehime Mbano/Ihitte/Uboma/Obowo Federal Constituency Hon Chike Okeafor. Picture shows Hon Okeafor cutting the tap to declare the health center open. On his immediate left is president of women’s wing of Umuanunu Nsu Welfare Association Star Lady Emilia Ibe.

