Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Wike pays tribute to Alaafin of Oyo

Latest News
By Peter
11

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has sent condolence messages to the Government and people of Oyo State following the death of the  Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

Governor Wike, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said it was with a deep sense of shock and sadness that he learnt of the passing of  His Royal Majesty, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

“I wish to convey, on behalf of the Government and the people of Rivers State, my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the Royal family, Government and people of Oyo State  on this sad loss.”

 Governor Wike said late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who reigned for 52 years, will always be remembered for the invaluable role he played in helping build bridges and encouraging peace in the country.

” May his family, Government and good people of Oyo State find comfort and renewed strength to bear this great loss. The Oba was a man who dedicated his life to the service of his people and country. The late Alaafin’s family and people of Oyo State are in our thoughts and prayers.”

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6520 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Atiku mourns Oba Adeyemi, says the Alaafin was a worthy…

60-year-old Deeper Life pastor to face court for alleged…

Presidency: Jonathan in dilemma says  I cannot tell yet if…

Sanwo-Olu congratulates Akran of Badagry on 45th Coronation…

1 of 882