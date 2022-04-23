Uba Michael meets Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba*

It was a meeting of aspirants as Chief Uba A. Michael who is eyeing the number one job in Delta State met with Adamu Garba who is aspiring to be the president of Nigeria.

Both aspirants who are among the bright minds in the APC met to lend their voices to the call for an improved Nigeria and better governance across the country.

Uba expressed admiration for Garba who decided to join the race for the Aso Villa and enjoined him to carry on as he is within his rights to do so.

“Adamu Garba has been very vocal when it comes to addressing issues in the country and his kind of outspokenness and audacity is what we need in tackling the myriads of challenges in the country.

“He is a leader, as I am, and full of life. The call for better governance and an improved Nigeria has increased time and I believe the time is now for that to happen. I also believe Adamu Garba is a good prospect and I wish him all the best.” Uba said

Their discussion also included the APC and how they can work together to deliver Nigeria to the party when the elections come around next year.

Uba said an APC government across the country will benefit the states as no one would be left out of the benefits that comes with being part of the ruling party at the centre.

