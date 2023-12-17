Cherry Entafield Unveils Sensational Single “Come In” – A Soulful Blend of Love, Ambition, and African Rhythms

Rising contemporary artist Cherry Entafield, also known as Cherry Ozoalor, has officially released her debut single, “Come In.”

This poignant track offers a profound exploration of love, ambition, and personal growth, resonating with audiences through its rich blend of original African music and the raw energy of hip-hop.

“Come In” reflects Cherry’s multifaceted identity, blending vulnerability, love, and ambition. The lyrics delve into her personal journey of understanding love, expressing a genuine desire to meet her partner’s needs while pursuing her own ambitions. The song beautifully captures the essence of Cherry’s artistic evolution.

Addressing themes of love and insecurities, the song’s chorus beckons, “Tell me what you want to do when you come into my place, my heart is on the road, my vibe is on the verge, my skin you like to touch, my demons can you ball.” This lyrical vulnerability symbolizes Cherry’s openness in laying bare her insecurities while seeking acceptance.

The verses offer a glimpse into Cherry’s triumphs, including her entrepreneurial ventures, academic pursuits, and her unique dance style “Brezking,” which gained her viral recognition. Her journey into the entertainment industry involved overcoming rejection, eventually leading to her first acting role in the series “House Help” by Sceneone Productions.

Cherry’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) period coincided with the passing of her father in 2019, presenting challenges that she navigated with resilience. Amid financial constraints during the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2020, Cherry found a creative solution by making Gold Teeth Grillz for musicians, supporting her music endeavours.

Cherry Entafield’s upbringing in Enugu, within a Catholic home with a prayer warrior mother, laid the foundation for her artistic journey. Encouraged by her father, who introduced her to motivational and business-oriented books from a young age, Cherry’s intellectual curiosity and creativity blossomed.

Dance became a significant part of her life during primary school, leading her to join a dance group in secondary school, where she eventually became the group’s leader.

After secondary school, Cherry expressed her desire to study music, initially met with skepticism from her mother, who jokingly asked if she aimed to become a Choir mistress. Her father, however, encouraged her to pursue Dentistry, which she did.

Influenced by global icons such as Angelique Kidjo, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Cardi B, and Jay-Z, Cherry envisions collaborations with artists like Kizz Daniel, Rihanna, Kanye West, and Ayra Starr.