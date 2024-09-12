Rite Foods’ Bigi Brand Sponsors Test Fest 2024 for Young Nigerian Tech Professionals

As part of its support for worthy initiatives through credible platforms, the Bigi Carbonated Soft Drink Brand of Rite Foods Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading brands in the food and beverage sector, sponsored this year’s Test Festival themed “Making Quality Tech’s Universal Language” organised by The Bug Detective for young Nigerians who are software developers, Quality Assurance testers and engineers, software engineers, mobile engineers, as well as those in the technology ecosystem.

The event, which was held at the Charis Centre, Oregun, Lagos on September 7th, provided a platform for aspiring software developers, testers, and engineers to connect, learn, and develop their skills.

At Test Fest 2024, Bigi, with its 13 exciting flavours, refreshed tech professionals with its unique flavors, perfectly aligning with its current campaign, Explore Your Flavours. Just as these innovators were encouraged to explore the full range of their skillsets to achieve quality in everything they do, Bigi inspired them to explore the exciting and unique flavours it offers. Bigi Premium Drinking Water also played a key role in elevating their hydration, keeping participants energised and focused as they engaged in the day’s activities.

Meanwhile, the Bigi Beef and Rite Spicy Beef sausage rolls provided the much-needed fuel to keep them going, showing Bigi’s commitment to supporting young professionals as they snack and power through long hours of work. Bigi is the brand that champions youth ambition, helping them explore the many facets of their potential.

Speaking on Bigi’s support for the Test Festival, Ms. Biola Aransiola, Brand Manager for Bigi at Rite Foods Limited, emphasised Rite Foods’ commitment to quality, noting how it is reflected in the meticulous production of their products at the state-of-the-art factory at Ososa.

She emphasised how the Bigi brand serves as a reliable partner for tech professionals, providing high-quality snacks that keep them energised and focused as they work. “Bigi is all about supporting those who push boundaries, ensuring they have the refreshment they need to keep going,” she stated.

Commenting on the significance of the event, Ms. Abiola Rasaq, Founder of The Bug Detective, explained that the annual Test Festival, which debuted in September 2023, provides a platform for software quality assurance engineers, testers, developers, and data analysts across the tech ecosystem to prioritise quality in their work. “The festival encourages professionals in various sectors to think quality-first in everything they do,” Rasaq noted.

She also commended Bigi for its vital contribution to the festival’s success. “Without Bigi, this event wouldn’t have been as vibrant. We’re grateful for the drinks, water, sausages, and games—your support made all the difference,” she expressed.

The brand’s dedication has earned it numerous accolades, including the Most Innovative Carbonated Soft Drink Brand of the Year 2023, Best Value for Money – Carbonated Drink Brand 2023 for Bigi Cola, and Best Value for Money – Sausage Brand 2023 for Bigi Beef Sausage Roll, among others.