Somtochukwu is first millionaire in Glo Jolly Win promo 

Olieh Somtochukwu, an employee of a real estate firm in Anambra State, has become the first person to win N1 million in the Glo Jolly Win promotion. The promotion is being run in partnership with Tetragrammaton, NCC-licensed Nitroswitch, an aggregator company, and Tetragrammaton, a value-added service provider.

Somtochukwu staked just N100 to participate in the promo, and he won the first million Naira prize money in a promo draw conducted in accordance with the protocols of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

He was presented with the money at a brief ceremony on Wednesday in Lagos. Before the event was concluded, Somtochukwu, who had travelled from Onitsha, Anambra State, all the way to Lagos to collect his reward, received a credit alert of N1 million on his phone. He was ecstatic and could not contain his joy. He revealed that he forgot about the lotto game after playing it and was surprised to receive a call informing him that he had won N1 million. He was skeptical of the information at first, believing it only after arriving at Globacom’s office and realizing he was the centre of attention.

Said Somtochukwu: “I was very much surprised. Even up to now, I’m still shocked. I am short of words to express how I feel today. I thought it was a scam when I was called, I thought it was one of those random calls you get, but on coming here, I can say I am happy with what has happened here. I’ve received the alert for the N1 million”. Somtochukwu affirmed that the money came in at a time that he needed help to take care of challenges with his health.

According to Mojeed Aluko of Globacom’s Value Added Services Department, “the Glo Jolly Win is a lottery service where subscribers can win loads of airtime and cash prizes for as low as N100 daily, with no need for downloads or any storage usage on phones. Users can answer trivia questions or spin a wheel to win.” With the chance to become millionaires like Somtochukwu, subscribers can choose their favorite services from Jolly Trivia, Wheel, Win & Life, and enjoy the thrill and excitement of playing the lotto.

Customers have the choice of setting it up for auto renewal or for a one-time daily bundle. In addition, customers can choose between a one-time weekly subscription and an auto renewal package, as well as a one-time monthly package with auto renewal feature. To play the lottery, users can dial *20152#. They can also text JWD, JWW, or JWM to 20152, depending on their preference.

The CEO of Nitroswitch, Mr. Chidi Nnadozie, expressed his company’s pride in collaborating with the Glo network to offer thrills and great rewards to Glo subscribers through the lottery. He assured Glo customers that taking advantage of the different lottery deals on the Glo network would bring them even more enjoyment and incredible rewards.

Nitroswitch holds a license to incorporate content providers’ video, animation, gaming, infotainment, and lottery services to Nigerian mobile network operators.

Tetragrammaton, another Value-Added Service provider approved by the NCC, provides lottery, entertainment, video, and gaming services to mobile customers. Along with other fascinating value-added services on the Globacom network, the company owns the lottery services known as Jolly Suite.