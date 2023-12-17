Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

‘Konga launches Authorised Online Store for Apple products’ 

Brands
6
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Konga today announced that it will launch a new online store in Nigeria on December 15, 2023. Customers will now have the opportunity to discover and shop Apple’s innovative lineup of products and services with a wide range of accessories online.

 

“We are excited to be launching an online store in Nigeria where customers will have a first-class shopping experience. Customers who want to learn more about Apple’s full lineup of products and other items can now access these online,” said Head of e-Commerce at Konga Group, Mr Melvin.

 

On Konga.com, Apple products are available to customers including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and a range of accessories.

 

Continue Reading
Editor 16303 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Cherry Entafield Unveils Sensational Single “Come In” – A…

ASR Africa, USAID deliver 10 Tuberculosis DOTS Centers to…

MAJI trains journalists on data analysis

DCSL Corporate Services rebrands and unveils innovative…

1 of 134