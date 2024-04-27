The Aggregator Platform (Tap) Celebrates Its 4th Anniversary.

The Aggregator Programme (TAP) for the Alleviation of Hunger is an independent charity powered by Oando employees (#HumansOfOando) with the goal to relieve hunger in Nigeria’s most vulnerable communities through feeding programs.

Conceived in April 2020, TAP was designed as a short-term solution to alleviate hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. The initiative recognised that there was a huge gap, despite contributions and efforts made by the Government, public and private sector players as well as Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to feed the less privileged. Through TAP, the Humans of Oando have continued to rally donors to keep the cause thriving and is set to celebrate the charity’s 4th anniversary on Saturday, April 27, 2024

Since its inception, the Programme has evolved its approach to tackling hunger through its feed, empower, and uplift initiative to ensure a portion of the individuals who benefit from the feeding program also learn a skill and thus, are equipped to generate income for themselves.

In its 4 years of feeding and empowering Nigerians, TAP has been able to reduce incidents of food insecurity amongst indigent communities by positively impacting circa 8,645 households, 37,550 individuals across over 33 communities in Lagos, all achieved by leveraging its 11 implementing partners such as Lagos Food Bank, Abraham’s Tent, Project Ark, JAKINS, Siddiqah Foundation, and others.

Highlight of Outreaches in the Past Year

To achieve the following Food Donation Drives in the past year, TAP collaborated with Siddiqah Foundation, a personal and community development organization built to impact the lives across the world through support and empowerment of stigmatized groups. The purpose of these drives was to donate food and other essentials to those in need.

On May 6, 2023, at the Destitute Home in Ebute Metta, over 320 families were positively impacted.

In Igbo-Efon Community on September 16, 2023, over 300 families received support.

Through its most recent drive on March 9, 2024, in Bariga Community, the Programme made a difference in the lives of over 300 families.

As TAP celebrates four years of meaningful impact and community engagement, it remains dedicated to its mission of not just alleviating hunger but also enhancing the lives of the beneficiaries through skills development. The continued success of TAP is a testament to the collective effort of the Humans of Oando who donate and volunteer, and its implementing partners, all who share in its vision of hunger alleviation amongst the most vulnerable in Nigeria.

Looking forward, TAP remains committed to expanding its reach and deepening its impact, ensuring that every contribution helps to feed more families, empower more individuals, and uplift more communities.