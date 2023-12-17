Gov.Alia present N225.7bn budget  for 2024 to Benue house of Assembly.

By: Henry Iyorkase, Makurdi.

Benue State Governor Rev.Fr Hyacinth Alia weekend presented the 2024 budget at N225.7billion through the state of House of Assembly in the State

The Budget is christened infrastructural development job creation and Alleviation. The occasion was held at the Banquet hall of Benue Government House in Makurdi, Benue State.

Governor Alia also highlighted the estimate of 225,729,395,260.97 kobo. for the 2024 fiscal year.

Giving a breakdown of the proposed budget which indicated Capital expenditure estimated at #115 billion represents 61.6 percent. While Capital of expenditure #110billion personnel put at 54.6 represents 17.1 percent.

He further explained that the non-personnel cost of overhead is pegged at 54.8bilion which represents 10.3 percent.

Speaking further, he announced that 2024 represents an increment of 25 percent above this year imploring it is in tandem with his policy document Benue strategic plan” arguing when implemented it will lead to prosperity

Speaking earlier Benue Speaker Hon.Aondona Dajoh applauded the Governor for a robust budget, pledging that the lawmakers would understudy the content and pass it for immediate consideration.

He disclosed that efforts to improve meaningful lives by his leadership have witnessed a tremendous impact on all and sundry, enabling him to sustain the well-being of the citizens in the State.