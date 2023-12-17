Collapsed bridge: Enugu to reopen Port Harcourt expressway for Christmas 

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu State Government has said it will reopen one lane of the Enugu- Port-Harcourt expressway collapsed bridge for use by Dec. 24.

The State Commissioner for Works, Mr Gerald Otiji, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Enugu on Friday.

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, had on Nov. 9, announced that Federal Government would commence the reconstruction work on the collapsed bridge.

Mbah said the reconstruction would begin with palliative work on the one lane of the bridge that was standing to ensure it was ready for use within the next 10 days.

Otiji said the Artisan Cattle Market Bridge is being reconstructed by the Federal Ministry of Work in collaboration with the Enugu State Ministry of Works.

“With this, we can direct all the trucks to ply the road instead of coming into the state capital.

“We are also having a traffic management team that will help to control traffic in the state,” he said.

On water supply, the Commissioner urged Enugu people to be patient with the government, pledging that it would do everything possible to ensure that water returned to their taps.

Otiji blamed the stoppage in water reticulation on damage and burst pipes and apologized for any inconveniences the burst pipe might caused to the residents.

He explained that the pipes being excavated were the ones laid by Dr Michael Okpara, the Premier of the South-East region about 50 years ago.

While urging the people of the state to appreciate what they were doing, Otiji called on them to report any burst water to the ministry of water resources.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Aka Eze Aka, added that burst pipes were an indication that the place needed work to be done and for them to know where old pipes were for replacement.

“The work is ongoing and we want people to know that government is on it,” Aka said.

On Transportation, Mr Obi Ozo, the Enugu State Commissioner for Transport, explained that there were collaborative efforts by agencies concerned to ensure effective and efficient traffic management in the state during Christmas celebrations.

He said the ministry had set up inter-ministerial committee that had all the relevant stakeholders.

They include the Enugu State Traffic Management Agency (ESTMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), police, Army and Local Government Chairmen in different Council Areas to manage the traffic