EDGE AWARDS: MARKETING EDGE Publication rebrands signature award for bold new identity

In a bold and decisive step that highlights its unwavering commitment to championing innovation and excellence beyond borders and across industries and public sector governance, MARKETING EDGE, Nigeria’s leading marketing and advertising publication which also covers the entire Nigerian economic and corporate eco- system has rebranded its prestigious annual award as the EDGE AWARDS.

Not only that, the authoritative media platform with special focuss and commitment to the entire Nigerian Integrated marketing Communications sector has also patented and registered the EDGE AWARDS as a corporate entity with unrivaled brand equity with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

This rebranding is expected to bring a fresh identity and wider coverage as well as respectability to the signature award, which has been in existence for over a decade and widely regarded as one of the most coveted honour in the Nigerian Integrated Marketing and communications space.

The rebranded EDGE AWARD which marks a new chapter in MARKETING EDGE’s creative corporate journey in its 21st years of its market leadership remains a bench mark for celebrating excellence beyond borders. Over the years, the company has been celebrating and inspiring the best in the industry, while also serving as a catalyst in the dynamic and evolving nature of today’s businnes and the various dynamics that are shaping the global economy and fast-paced world.

This transformation from the MARKETING EDGE Award to the ‘EDGE Award’ is more than just a name change. It is a move that marks a significant shift in the focus and scope of the annual event and a calculated effort to celebrate brands, agencies, and individuals who exemplify excellence through groundbreaking ideas, impactful campaigns, and strategic vision.Besides, the rebranding effort speaks to the magazine’s well known resilience, dodgedness and avant-garde innovation in the midst of all odds.

Speaking on this new developnent, Publisher/Chief Executive Officer of MARKETING EDGE, Chief John Ajayi noted:” For over a decade, MARKETING EDGE has been at the forefront of celebrating marketing excellence in Nigeria. This year’s edition, slated for the 28th of September 2024, is therefore carefully designed to encapsulate the future of the industry, emerging trends, and the creative genius that drives the sector.It also extends coverage to other areas of economic lives as a bussinness magazine of repute and renowned pedigree.”

According to the Publisher, “the renaming to EDGE AWARDS with customised plaque symbolising victory and success, perfectly aligns with the modern marketing landscape where brands, agencies and personalities need to stay ahead of the curve to remain relevant.

The CEO noted that the term “EDGE” is symbolic, representing the competitive advantage and innovative edge that brands, corporate players and gladiators as well as marketers must possess in today’s rapidly changing environment.

“The EDGE AWARD reflects MARKETING EDGE’s broader mission and vision which is to provide a platform that honours and inspires players who have made their marks not only in marketing and advertising community but also in politics, entertainment, and other fields”.

“By expanding the award categories to encompass diverse sectors such as Oil and Gas, ICT, Insurance, Air Transport, Politics, Road Transport, Construction, Real Estate, Health Care, Infrastructure, and more, the EDGE AWARD aims to recognize and celebrate excellence across a broad range of industries.

The decision to rebrand this signature award is coming at a time when the marketing industry is undergoing rapid transformation, both locally and globally. The EDGE AWARD will, therefore, serve as a beacon of possibilities in the industry, recognizing the creative efforts that truly push beyond boundaries.

As brands, agencies and personalities navigate the complexities of the Nigerian market and society, balancing traditional values with cutting-edge technology, the EDGE AWARD will continue to offer a prestigious platform to celebrate those who successfully merge innovation with strategic, tactical and insight-driven initiatives.

This latest move will not only reposition the award in the eyes of industry stakeholders but also emphasize MARKETING EDGE’s role as a thought leader in the integrated marketing communications space.

It will also continue to serve as a guiding light for brands seeking to stay competitive and relevant in a marketplace that thrives on innovation and excellence.

While marketing and advertising landscape continues to evolve, the EDGE AWARD will remain at the forefront, recognizing those who dare to lead with bold ideas, creative strategies, and break new ground. We are poised to internal creative distruption of our bussiness as the only way to predict our future is to create it, the publisher noted.

