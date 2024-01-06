Champion Newspapers Limited
Cheers to the best prophet in Nigeria as the prophecy made about Japan 3 days to New Year gets fulfilled on 1st

Prophet Godwin Ikuru.
Prophet Godwin Ikuru has established himself as a great force in the prophetic world, he has so many fulfilled prophecies to his credit, and he accurately prophesied most of the election results in Nigeria including the ultimate one to bring President Ahmed Tinubu to power.

 

The hallmark of a good prophet is the fulfillment of his prophecies, while many prophets in Nigeria are waiting for their prophecies to get fulfilled, prophet Godwin Ikuru already has his prophecy about Japan Fulfilled. The handsome prophecy released a viral video of his prophecies on Facebook, few hours after the release, an earthquake struck 7km north -northwest of Suzu located on the Noto peninsula of Ishikawa. What a way for God to honour the word of his servant.

 

Prophet Ikuru is one of the most respected prophets in the country as deep great prophetic unction fascinated the president because he was one of the few prophets who saw clearly that President Ahmed Tinubu would emerge as president against all odds.

 

