Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Lagos state chapter inauguration of Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni as Chairman, Public lecture, Awards held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
R-L ...Past Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Engr. Emeka B. Ibeh; decorating the new Chairman (NICE) Lagos state chapter  Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni;  her Husband watching Mr. Francis Oko-Ukoni, during the Inauguration of 2023/2024 NICE, induction of New Members ,Public Lecture Annual Dinner and Awards in Lagos on 26/12/2023.
22
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Past Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, (NICE) Engr. Emeka. Ibeh;  Past Chairman, (NICE) Lagos State Chapter, Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona; Guest Speaker, CEO Construction Kaiser Limited, Engr. Igbuan Okaisabor; Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Engr. Faith Oko-Ukoni and Engr. Jonathan Adegbaye.

L-r… Engr. Oladotun O. Lasoju; Engr. Hamed O. B. Lawal and Guest Speaker, CEO, Construction Kaiser Limited, Engr. Igbuan Okasirabor and Engr. Oluwatoyin Williams.

L-r… Engr. Jonathan Adegbaye,  presenting the award to past Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, (NICE) Engr. Emeka. Ibeh; Chairman and   Lagos State Chapter of Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Engr. Faith Oko-Ukoni.

Cross Section of the newly inducted members taking their oak of office.

Cross Section of the Exco members of Lagos State (NICE).

L-R… Engr. Toyin Williams, Engr. Jonathan. Adegboye,  (2nd Past Chairman NICE Lagos), Husband of the 10th Chairman, Dcn. Francis Oko-Ukoni,  Engr. Faith Adaeze Oko-Ukoni. (10th NICE Lagos Chairman),  Engr. Opeoluwa Ogungbo ; (4th Past Chairman NICE Lagos) and Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona,  (7th Past Chairman).

Chairman (NICE) Lagos state chapter  Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni (middle)  cutting the December cake with Members, during the inauguration of 2023/2024 NICE, induction of New Members, Public Lecture Annual Dinner and Awards in Lagos on 26/12/2023…Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

 

Continue Reading
Peter 10585 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 5, 2024

Eunma Saida Okadigbo weds Chukwunonso Joseph Umar at…

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Mgbidi Lagos…

Amotekun South-West Commanders leading  Candlelight Walk in…

1 of 408