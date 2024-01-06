Gbajabiamila, Ooni of Ife, Dapo Abiodun, others, attend Awe, Lawal, Children’s wedding in Lagos

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi. (right) exchanging greetings with Ogun State Governor, Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, his wife Mrs. Bamidele (left) Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila (3rd Left).

L-r…Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the couple Mr. Olanrewaju Abdullateef Awe, his wife Former Miss Olayemi Hafsat Lawal; First Lady of Ogun state, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, Governor Ogun State Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun.

R-L …Quintessential businessman, (Baba Ijebu) Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu; youngest wife, Temitope Kofo Adebutu, and daughter Tolulope Adebutu.

L-r…Mrs Dayo Igbeta; Chief (Mrs) Feyisayo Bree and Mrs. Adeola.

Mr. Olanrewaju Awe and his wife Olayemi cutting the wedding cake.

L-r… Mrs. Toro ;Aiyenoro; Mrs Dayo Igbeta and Mrs Bola .

R-l …Mother of the Groom Mrs. Folashade Awe; Mrs Funmi and Mrs Toyin.

L-r… Alaperu of Iperu Land, Oba Adeleke Idowu Basibo with Otunba T.J. Abbas.

L-r… Mrs Dayo Igbeta; parents of the groom Mr Oladipo Awe,& Mrs. Folashade, arrived at the reception.

L-r… Mrs. Helen Onasanya her husband former Group Managing Director Mr. Bisi Onasanya. Parents of the groom Mr Oladipo Awe, & Mrs. Folashade.

The Couple Mr. Olanrewaju Awe and his wife Olayemi (middle) with their Parents Pose with Traditional rulers, during their wedding reception at Landmark Event center Victoria Island Lagos on 30/12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

