Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Gbajabiamila, Ooni of Ife, Dapo Abiodun, others, attend Awe, Lawal, Children’s wedding in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ... Parents of the Groom, Mr  Oladipo Awe,& Mrs. Folashade; the couple   Mr Olanrewaju Abdullateef  Awe, his wife Former Miss Olayemi Hafsat Lawal; parents of the Bride  Yeye Otunba Ayotunde & Otunba Adeyemi Lawal, during their Children’s wedding reception at Landmark Event center Victoria Island  Lagos. on 30/12/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
7
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi. (right) exchanging greetings with Ogun State Governor, Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, his wife  Mrs.  Bamidele (left) Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila (3rd Left).

L-r…Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the couple   Mr. Olanrewaju Abdullateef  Awe, his wife Former Miss Olayemi Hafsat Lawal;  First Lady of Ogun state, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, Governor  Ogun State Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun.

R-L …Quintessential businessman,  (Baba Ijebu) Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu;    youngest wife, Temitope Kofo Adebutu, and daughter Tolulope Adebutu.

L-r…Mrs  Dayo Igbeta;  Chief (Mrs) Feyisayo Bree and  Mrs. Adeola.

Mr. Olanrewaju   Awe and his wife  Olayemi cutting the wedding cake.

L-r… Mrs. Toro ;Aiyenoro; Mrs  Dayo Igbeta  and Mrs Bola .

R-l …Mother of the Groom Mrs. Folashade Awe; Mrs Funmi and Mrs Toyin.

L-r… Alaperu of Iperu Land, Oba Adeleke Idowu Basibo with  Otunba T.J. Abbas.

L-r… Mrs  Dayo Igbeta;  parents of the groom Mr  Oladipo Awe,& Mrs. Folashade, arrived at the reception.

L-r… Mrs. Helen Onasanya her husband former Group Managing Director Mr. Bisi Onasanya. Parents of the groom Mr  Oladipo Awe, & Mrs. Folashade.

The Couple   Mr. Olanrewaju   Awe and his wife  Olayemi (middle) with their Parents Pose with Traditional rulers, during their wedding reception at Landmark Event center Victoria Island  Lagos on 30/12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10587 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Lagos state chapter…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 5, 2024

Eunma Saida Okadigbo weds Chukwunonso Joseph Umar at…

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Mgbidi Lagos…

1 of 408