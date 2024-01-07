Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Tinubu congratulates president Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo on re-election

Latest News
2
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

President Bola Tinubu congratulates President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo on his re-election.

 

President Tinubu commends the government and the people of DR Congo for ensuring a successful conduct of the last elections.

 

The President also congratulates the people of DR Congo for deepening democratic norms by exercising their rights without resorting to acts inimical to the sustenance of democracy.

 

 

 

“It is welcoming that the last elections in DR Congo were well-concluded. Democracy is sustainable on the continent. I congratulate President Tshisekedi on his victory. The President has demonstrated statesmanship in his handling of regional and continental matters. Africa will overcome any challenge with governance by popular consent, and democracy will thrive,” President Tinubu states.

 

 

 

The President wishes President Tshisekedi a successful term in office.

Continue Reading
Editor 16749 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Soludo celebrates Dr Alex Ekwueme, commissions civic center…

Plateau Killings: Don’t be like your predecessors who were…

Anambra: Soludo hails military for liberating 8 communities…

Internal rancour in APC will not deter it from winning 2025…

1 of 1,975