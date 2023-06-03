Census postponement: NPC to consolidate on advocacy/online training of personnel, says federal commissioner

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

The National Population Commission (NPC) Federal Commissioner in charge of Ebonyi State Hon. Darlington Okereke, has restated that the commission will continue to carry out advocacy of its programmes/activities to ensure that census messages remain at the centre of national discourse.

Also, the commission would continue to maintain contact with the personnel through online training and mentorship.

Okereke made the assertion on Friday during a one-day meeting organized for Media Executives held at the Osborn La Palm Royal Resort Abakaliki.

The meeting had in attendance the General Managers of Radio Nigeria Unity FM Abakaliki, NTA and Legacy Radio 95.1 FM, Mr. Mac Sylvester Ndolu, Engr Anthony Kubearia and Mr. Godfrey Chikelu respectively.

Others included the Director General of Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation (EBBC) Engr Timothy Nwachi, State Chairman of NUJ Mr Tony Nwizi and Correspondents of various media organizations.

The NPC boss said that the event was aimed at updating the media executives on the level of preparations for the 2023 census and the next step forward in light of the postponement of the census.

“The processes and systems put in place for the census are being reviewed to determine what needs to be done to ensure that the preparations do not become obsolete for the census”

He reiterated that the focus of the commission was to ensure that all the resources expended so far were safeguarded so that the nation does not need to start all over when the census would be conducted.

”The Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD), which involved the division of the country into small land areas was undertaken in such a way that only an update was required in the future census”

He maintained that the recruitment of ad-hoc workers had been completed before the postponement through a rigorous online process in which about 1 million workers had been screened and found worthy of the assignment.

“The commission had acquired Personal Digital Assistants for the 2023 census”

Earlier in their goodwill messages, the media gurus extolled the measures put in place by the commission to ensure a successful head count.

They commended the Federal Commissioner for the existing partnership between the media and the commission and advocated its sustenance.

Also in attendance at the parley were the Ebonyi State Director of NPC Barrister (Mrs) Nneka Manyike, Head of Department Vital Registration, Mrs Chima Glory among others.

