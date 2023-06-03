Lagos 9th Assembly passes 46 Bills, 120 resolutions – Obasa

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa on Friday disclosed that the House had passed into Law, 46 Bills with over 120 resolutions and a couple of regulations since the inauguration of the 9th Assembly in four years.

He noted that with such passage, the House had brought about remarkable legislative improvement and service delivery to the State.

He however stated that as the House prepares to usher in the 10th Assembly, the members would have to exceed the standards they had achieved.

Obasa made the disclosure during the valedictory plenary marking the end of the 9th Assembly, at Alausa, Ikeja, adding that the House is indebted to the people of Lagos State, who according to him, placed their trust, representations and interests in them.

Obasa declared, “Honourable colleagues, I am proud and confident to say that we have been able to persevere and improve the quality of life of Lagosians through people-oriented bills, which have become Laws. It is satisfying to say that since the inauguration of this Assembly in June 2019 till today, the House has been able to pass into Law, 46 Bills with over 120 resolutions and a couple of regulations.

“These bills have brought about remarkable legislative improvement and service delivery to the Lagos State House of Assembly, as well as greatly improving the quality of life in Lagos State.

“Time will not permit me to give details of each bill passed in the 9th Assembly. However, I am, again, happy to say that this House prided for being above common standards of excellence has left no stone unturned in its collective resolve to sustain good governance in Lagos State through robust legislative agenda despite the constraints imposed on it by COVID-19 pandemic era.

“Of note, I recall that on Friday, June 7, 2019, during my acceptance speech as the Speaker of the 9th Assembly, I announced my legislative agenda, which included promoting and strengthening legislative institutions from the State to the Local Government; establishing an Institute for Legislative Studies and Research; reviewing old laws in order to bring them up to date, particularly laws that establish agencies and parastatals that are no longer viable.

“As we close this chapter, I am proud to say that all mentioned above have been touched holistically. My pledged goal to build a legislative and research institute is on the right course following the passage of the bill for a law for the establishment of the Institute for Legislative Studies and Research in 2022. This institute, similar to the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies, will provide capacity building for members and staff of this noble House to discharge their duties of lawmaking and oversight seamlessly.

“Distinguished colleagues, I once again thank you for the immense support you have given me and the leadership of this House which has resulted in our success in this 9th Assembly. Your spirit of unity, collaboration, and determination to make Lagos a better place has been inspiring. I appreciate your demonstrated selflessness, passion and dedication to serving the people of Lagos State.

“I must also extend my gratitude to the management and staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly. From the diligent Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, to the efficient administrative personnel, for their commitment in discharging their duties; the Special Advisers and Assistants, those who work in the office of the Speaker, to the support staff of Honourable members who stood by us through thick and thin, I say thank you! Your professionalism and commitment have been invaluable to the achievement of our set goals and objectives.

“We are indebted to the people of Lagos State, who placed their trust in us to represent their interests. It is a responsibility that we took seriously, and we have endeavored to meet and exceed their expectations. We have listened to their concerns, understood their needs, and worked tirelessly to address them. We have endeavoured to make Lagos State a better place for all and I believe we have made significant strides toward achieving that goal.

” I appreciate the leadership of our party too, especially the then National Leader of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is now the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for their unflinching support in ensuring that we succeed in the 9th Assembly.

“As we close the 9th Assembly, let us remember that our work is not yet done. For those of us who are not returning, our successors will inherit the baton from us, and it is our duty to ensure a smooth transition and provide them with the necessary guidance and support. For the returning members, let us share our experiences and wisdom with the new colleagues so that we may continue and exceed the standards we have achieved.”

