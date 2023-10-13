CBN, AWACIO empowers 58 Anambra trained graduates

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

No fewer than 58 people drawn from seven communities of Anambra State, trained and acquired skills on pastry, decorations, tailoring, cosmetics, salon, barbing, phone repairs, have been empowered after their training.

The lucky beneficiaries according to Dr Claudia Okeke, Chief Executive Officer,Aids for Women, Adolescents and Children International (AWACIO),a Non-Governmental organisation, AWACIO in collaboration with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), empowered the 58 after their graduation.

She made this disclosure in Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of the State on Wednesday, adding that the trainees were picked from Anambra Central Senatorial district which included, Local Government Areas of Anaocha, Awka North, Awka South, Dunukofia, Njikoka, Idemili North and Idemili South.

Okeke said that the whole idea of the program was to fight poverty and joblessness, even as the youths are empowered to be self reliant and to become employers of labour as well.

“This year 2023, AWACIO embarked on the journey to bring skill acquisition programme to Anambra State particularly, Anambra Central. over 80 interested men, women and youths were gathered.

“Based on our eligibility criteria, the number was reduced to 70 following our preliminary training and investigation. The number was further reduced to 58 for a total of seven different skills.

” The 58 consist of 50 active trainees and eight standby trainees who have been vigorously trained in one of the following skills for six weeks. Some skills like tailoring will proceed for a longer period.

“The skills presented for graduation are: pastry and decoration, tailoring, cosmetics and saloon, barbing, phone repair, commercial grinding and tiling,” she stated.

Okeke said that beneficiaries were presented with certificates and starter kits which included barbing kits, cosmetic kits, sewing machines, and bakery ovens.

Also presented to them were, tiling gears, commercial grinders, phone repair gears, to forge ahead into society with their newly acquired skills.

According to her, AWACIO would monitor the progress of all the graduands to ensure they utilise their skills to create impact economically within and outside Anambra State.

“We foresee a shift in economic power as each trainee begins to make a difference, and is able to train others, spread the wealth, and alleviate poverty,” she added.

She disclosed that AWACIO was aimed to be a national body and had been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission in January 2011.

Okeke added that the body engages in aids, projects and programs that are beneficial to women, adolescents and children.

According to her the mission of the organization is to advance the hope of women, youths, adolescents to a better livelihood through educational activities, empowerment and capacity building programs, good economic sustaining opportunities, disease prevention and more.

She revealed that AWACIO attains its goal by partnering with orgasinsations, communities ,and individuals to conduct skill acquisition training, health workshops acquisition and other educational events in communities.

“AWACIO has conducted a series of Empowerment activities since 2013 such as empowerment of widows with Total energies in Bwari 2013, youth with Total upstream in Kwali. 2014,vempowerment programs in Gwagwalada, Abuja, Niger State, Gombe, among others,’ she said.

Contributing,Central Bank of Nigeria, through its representative, Director in Governor’s office who spoke under anonymity, said they partnered the NGO because the program was in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Director said that the projects centred on capacity building of people, providing essential training and fostering skill acquisition, thereby empowering beneficiaries.

They also generate employment opportunities for the unemployed and reduce level of unemployment in the country through their programs.

He said that AWACIO had collaborated with the bank for similar programmes in years past and has continued to partner with the bank.

Pic 1. shows cross section of the graduands. Pic 2 shows Dr Okeke addressing them