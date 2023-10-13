Troops recover Over 983,350 litres of Stolen Crude Oil in Niger Delta

– Terrorists feasting on human flesh in South East —DMO

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja.

The Defence Media Operation on Thursday revealed that troops recovered 983,350 litres of stolen crude oil in Niger Delta.

Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba disclosed this at the media briefing with defence correspondents at Defence Headquarters in Abuja while unveiling a video of human skulls and casket in a shrine of the terrorists that was destroyed by troops of Operation Udo Ka in Aku Forest at Okigwe LGA of Imo State.

According to Maj. General Buba, the video report ,Troops found unspeakable and unprintable activities going on in the camp, noting that ‘these extremist are cannibals feasting on fellow humans and slaughtering them for their devilish acts.”

He said some of the safe havens from which these insurgents and terrorists operate from often extend across the borders with other countries, thereby making it a regional issue. Nevertheless, the objective of ongoing operations is to ensure these safe havens are completely destroyed within the shores of the country.

Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 54 dugout pits, 66 boats, 138 storage tanks ,253 cooking ovens, 2 pumping machines, 8 speedboat, 17 hoses, 18 drums, 2 cylinders and 53 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 983,350 litres of stolen crude oil , 144,980 litres of illegally refined AGO and 71,650 litres of DPK,” he said.

Maj. General Buba also disclosed that military operations in the last one week resulted in foiled robbery activities and rescued kidnapped victims in Okpe and Nsit Ubium LGA of Delta and Akwa Ibom States respectively.

Troops also neutralized one criminal, rescued 3 hostages, arrested 19 suspected oil thefts, recovered one abdicated rifle and 18 vehicles among others.

In the South South region, troops denied oil thefts a sum of 968,160,050.00million Naira. Furthermore. Troops recovered. 65 assorted weapons and 400 assorted ammunitions.

Troops recovered 65 assorted weapons and 400 assorted ammunitions. The breakdown are as follows: 25 AK47 rifles , 4 locally fabricated rifles, 4 pistols , 6 pump action guns, 12 dane guns, 3 AK47 rifles loaded with 50 rounds of 7.62 special ammo among others.” General Buba added.

Maj. General Buba affirmed that the military will continue to fine tune its operations to ensure maximum protect of citizens and restore security across the country. “We are getting it right and continue to encourage citizens that know something to say something, so that we can do something about it. Together we win the fight.”